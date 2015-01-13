car description

Variant name:Saloon Quadrifoglio ,Derivative:Quadrifoglio ,Variant: 2.9 V6 BiTurbo Quadrifoglio 4dr Auto, 19" Dark Grey 5 Hole Alloy Wheels with Black Branded Calipers, Carbon Fibre Rear Boot Spoiler and Side Skirts, Sports Leather and Alcantara Steering Wheel with Carbon Fibre Inserts, Paddle Shift, Active Cruise Control Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this very special one owner from new Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.9 V6 BiTurbo Quadrifoglio. Finished in Vulcano Black Metallic with complimenting Black Leather and Alcantara Upholstery with Green and White Contrast Stitch and Carbon Fibre Interior Inlays. This stunning example has been quoted by EVO Magazine as being the new M5 Competition and comes with a fantastic specification to include, 19" Dark Grey 5 Hole Alloy Wheels with Black Branded Calipers, Carbon Fibre Rear Boot Spoiler and Side Skirts, Sports Leather and Alcantara Steering Wheel with Carbon Fibre Inserts, Paddle Shift, Active Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, DAB Radio with ipod Connection, Privacy Glass, Dual Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Reversing Camera, Electric Folding Mirrors, Auto Lights Xenon Headlights and much more. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the UK so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard, full dealer facilities available call the sales team for further information.