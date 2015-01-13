Variant name:Diesel Saloon Speciale ,Derivative:Speciale ,Variant: 2.2 TD Speciale Saloon Auto 4dr (start/stop) Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.2 JTDM-2 180 Speciale 4dr Auto
Metallic White, Here we have a very special Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.2 TD Speciale Saloon Auto 4dr finished in white with, full leather this car come so well equipped unbelievable value, Upgrades - Shift Paddles on Steering Column, 40/20/40 Splitting Rear Seats, 1 owner, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - 8.8in Nav System, Front Heated Seats, Rear Park Sensors, DAB Radio, Cruise Control, Start&Stop, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels - 18in, 6-Way Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Auto Windscreen Wipers, Uconnect 6.5in Wide Screen Colour Display, Radio, MP3, Aux-in. 5 seats, All used cars come fully serviced with a minimum 12 months warranty, £29,995
Bumpers Lane,Chester,
CH1 4LT
United Kingdom
Jan 13, 2015
Sep 20, 2017