loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:Diesel Saloon Speciale ,Derivative:Speciale ,Variant: 2.2 TD Speciale Saloon Auto 4dr (start/stop) Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.2 JTDM-2 180 Speciale 4dr Auto

Accessories

Metallic White, Here we have a very special Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.2 TD Speciale Saloon Auto 4dr finished in white with, full leather this car come so well equipped unbelievable value, Upgrades - Shift Paddles on Steering Column, 40/20/40 Splitting Rear Seats, 1 owner, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - 8.8in Nav System, Front Heated Seats, Rear Park Sensors, DAB Radio, Cruise Control, Start&Stop, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels - 18in, 6-Way Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Auto Windscreen Wipers, Uconnect 6.5in Wide Screen Colour Display, Radio, MP3, Aux-in. 5 seats, All used cars come fully serviced with a minimum 12 months warranty, £29,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408824
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Giulia
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    MF67BZE
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    4962 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2.1
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£29,995

Bumpers Lane,Chester,
CH1 4LT
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!