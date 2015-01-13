loading Loading please wait....
Used condition, Franchise approved, Ask for a personalised video

Blind spot monitoring, Connect Nav system with 8.8" screen, Rear view camera, Lane departure warning system, DAB Digital radio, MP3, AUX, Bluetooth connection, Bi-Xenon headlights with AFS + integrated headlight washers + rain sensor + LED daytime running lights, Sports exhaust, Carbon fibre front splitter, Forward collision warning, Active suspension system, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Dusk sensor, Front and rear parking sensors, LED tail lights, Automatic front windscreen wipers, Automatic headlights, Black Day Light opening (DLO) surround, Black window surrounds, Electric folding auto dimming rear view mirrors, Rear diffuser, Sports bumpers, Sports front grille, Alcantara/leather upholstery, Ambient interior lighting, Dual zone automatic climate control, Start button on steering wheel, Autonomous emergency braking, Electronic parking brake, Carbon fibre dashboard inserts, Please call our team now for a unique personalised video presentation

  • Ad ID
    400693
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Giulia
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5687 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2891
£53,990

New Rd, Yeadon
Leeds
United Kingdom

