Alfa Romeo Giulia

£26,995
car description

Variant name:TD SUPER ,Variant: 2.2 TD SUPER 180 BHP 8 Speed Auto with Options Dark Tinted windows, 17 inch 10 Spokes, Paddles, Climate Pack, Cold Weather Pack, Driver Assistance Pack Plus, Electric Adjustable driver Seat, Electric folding mirror

Accessories

7.0" TFT Display premium cluster,Connect 8.8" colour display infotainment system, radio/nav, 3D maps with TMC, MP3, aux-in and bluetooth connection,Drive mode selector,Forward collision warning,Lane departure warning system,DAB Digital radio,Automatic front windscreen wipers,Automatic headlights,Daytime running lights,Dual chrome tipped exhausts,Electrically adjustable and folding door mirrors,Fog lights,LED tail lights,3 rear headrests,40/20/40 split folding rear seat,8 way electric adjust front seats,Aluminium door sill trims,Dual zone climate control,Frau Pieno Fiore leather upholstery,Heated front seats,Heated steering wheel,Luxury leather steering wheel,Multi function steering wheel,Start button on steering wheel,3x3 point rear seatbelts,Autonomous emergency braking,Electronic parking brake,Passenger airbag deactivate switch,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Perimeter alarm,Remote central locking,Diesel particulate filter

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330563
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Giulia
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    WV66URU
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    9500 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2016
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2.2
431-461 Nottingham Road ,Nottingham ,Basford
NG6 0FB,
United Kingdom

