Alfa Romeo Giulia

£23,995
Variant name:TB 16V ,Variant: TB 16V

3.5" TFT display active cluster,Drive mode selector,Forward collision warning,Lane departure warning system,DAB Digital radio,Automatic front windscreen wipers,Automatic headlights,Black window surrounds,Chrome exhaust tailpipe,Daytime running lights,Fog lights,LED tail lights,3 rear headrests,Dual zone climate control,Multi function steering wheel,Start button on steering wheel,3x3 point rear seatbelts,Autonomous emergency braking,Electronic parking brake,Passenger airbag deactivate switch,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Perimeter alarm,Remote central locking

  • Ad ID
    330562
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Giulia
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    WM66GSO
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    3200 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2
431-461 Nottingham Road ,Nottingham ,Basford
NG6 0FB,
United Kingdom

