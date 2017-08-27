Alfa Romeo > Giulia

Variant name:TB VELOCE ,Variant: 2.0 Veloce Saloon Auto 4dr (start/stop)
White, YELLOW CALIPERS, TINTED WINDOWS, 18'' ALLOYS, FR/RR PARK SENSORS, AUTO W/SCREEN WIPERS, UCONNECT 6.5'' WIDE COL SCREEN, BLUETOOTH - AMAZING FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE* + TOP PART EXCHANGE PRICES* MANGOLETSI ARE 50 YEARS OLD THIS YEAR. BE ANOTHER ONE OF OUR HAPPY CUSTOMERS AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 1 owner, Grey Full leather interior, 8.8in Nav System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, DAB Radio, Start&Stop, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), 6-Way Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Alloy Wheels - 18in 10-Spoke Turbine, Auto Windscreen Wipers, Upholstery - Sports Leather, Uconnect 6.5in Wide Screen Colour Display, Radio, MP3, Aux-in, Bluetooth. 5 seats, *FINANCE SUBJECT TO STATUS, £35,990
London Road (A50),Knutsford,Allostock
WA16 9NS,
United Kingdom
A new auction house called CCA, or Classic Car Auctions, will be launche...
For any Alfa Romeo to be considered a success, it needs two important fe...