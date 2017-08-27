loading Loading please wait....
Alfa Romeo Giulia

£35,990
Variant name:TB VELOCE ,Variant: 2.0 Veloce Saloon Auto 4dr (start/stop)

White, YELLOW CALIPERS, TINTED WINDOWS, 18'' ALLOYS, FR/RR PARK SENSORS, AUTO W/SCREEN WIPERS, UCONNECT 6.5'' WIDE COL SCREEN, BLUETOOTH - AMAZING FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE* + TOP PART EXCHANGE PRICES* MANGOLETSI ARE 50 YEARS OLD THIS YEAR. BE ANOTHER ONE OF OUR HAPPY CUSTOMERS AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 1 owner, Grey Full leather interior, 8.8in Nav System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, DAB Radio, Start&Stop, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), 6-Way Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Alloy Wheels - 18in 10-Spoke Turbine, Auto Windscreen Wipers, Upholstery - Sports Leather, Uconnect 6.5in Wide Screen Colour Display, Radio, MP3, Aux-in, Bluetooth. 5 seats, *FINANCE SUBJECT TO STATUS, £35,990

  • Ad ID
    308271
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Giulia
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    MJ17OTL
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    56 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2
London Road (A50),Knutsford,Allostock
WA16 9NS,
United Kingdom

