Alfa Romeo Giulia

£58,495
Bluetooth, Powered Folding Mirrors, Isofix, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Lumbar Adjustment, Radio, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, ALFA D.N.A. Drive modes, Automatic Lights, DAB Digital Radio, Daytime Running Lights, Drivers seat height adjuster, Dual zone air conditioning, Front parking sensors, Outside temp gauge, Rear parking sensors, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Heated steering wheel, Heated front seats, Satellite Navigation, Alloy wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307918
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Giulia
  • Mileage
    2684 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2891
62 Seafield Road
Inverness, Highland
United Kingdom

