Variant name:Saloon Quadrifoglio ,Derivative:Quadrifoglio ,Variant: 2.9 V6 BiTurbo Quadrifoglio 4dr Auto Call 0131 442 5900. Leven Car Company present this Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.9 V6 BiTurbo Quadrifoglio 4dr Auto finished in Tri Coat Red with Black Leather and Alcantara With Green And White Stiching interior. Contact Us For More Information Or For An HD video. Tailored Finance Packages Available With Excellent Rates.
Alfa Connect 3D Navigation with 8.8 Inch Screen, 19 Inch Dark Alloys, Alfa Synaptic Dynamic Control Suspension, Aluminium Shift Paddles On Steering Column, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Multi Function Steering Wheel including Start Button, 7 Inch TDT Instrument Cluster, Carbon Fibre Interior Accents, Leather Dashboard, Door Panels And Central Armrest, Leather Steering Wheel With Carbon Fibre Inserts, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Dual Zone Climate Control, Harman Kardon Audio, Convenience Pack, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Electric Front Seats And Drivers With Memory, Keyless Entry, Car Cover, Luggage Compartment Mat, Carbon Fibre Rear Spoiler and Auto Dipping Rear View Mirror.
1 Corstorphine Road,Edinburgh,Edinburgh
EH12 6DD,
United Kingdom
