loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Compare this car
£57,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Saloon Quadrifoglio ,Derivative:Quadrifoglio ,Variant: 2.9 V6 BiTurbo Quadrifoglio 4dr Auto Call 0131 442 5900. Leven Car Company present this Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.9 V6 BiTurbo Quadrifoglio 4dr Auto finished in Tri Coat Red with Black Leather and Alcantara With Green And White Stiching interior. Contact Us For More Information Or For An HD video. Tailored Finance Packages Available With Excellent Rates.

Accessories

Alfa Connect 3D Navigation with 8.8 Inch Screen, 19 Inch Dark Alloys, Alfa Synaptic Dynamic Control Suspension, Aluminium Shift Paddles On Steering Column, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Multi Function Steering Wheel including Start Button, 7 Inch TDT Instrument Cluster, Carbon Fibre Interior Accents, Leather Dashboard, Door Panels And Central Armrest, Leather Steering Wheel With Carbon Fibre Inserts, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Dual Zone Climate Control, Harman Kardon Audio, Convenience Pack, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Electric Front Seats And Drivers With Memory, Keyless Entry, Car Cover, Luggage Compartment Mat, Carbon Fibre Rear Spoiler and Auto Dipping Rear View Mirror.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304268
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Giulia
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    W1AAD
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    948 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2017
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2.9
Email Dealer >>

1 Corstorphine Road,Edinburgh,Edinburgh
EH12 6DD,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed