car description

Variant name:TB SUPER ,Variant: TB SUPER ** 2.0 PETROL 200BHP ** Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0 Petrol 200BHP Super, Finished in Alfa White with the option of 18" 5 hole dark wheels with run flat tyres, To inquire further regarding the new Giulia range please contact our Alfa Romeo sales team on 0115 855 3060, part exchange and finance available. Specification includes - 7.0" TFT Display premium cluster,Connect 8.8" colour display infotainment system, radio/nav, 3D maps with TMC, MP3, aux-in and bluetooth connection,Cruise control,Drive mode selector,Forward collision warning,Lane departure warning system,DAB Digital radio,Automatic front windscreen wipers,Automatic headlights,Black window surrounds,Daytime running lights,Dual chrome tipped exhausts,Fog lights,LED tail lights,3 rear headrests,Aluminium door sill trims,Aluminium pedals and footrest,Driver sunvisor with mirror,Dual zone climate control,Leather multi function steering wheel,Start button on steering wheel,Autonomous emergency braking,Electronic parking brake,Passenger airbag deactivate switch,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Perimeter alarm,Remote central locking,Active suspension system