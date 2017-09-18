loading Loading please wait....
ALFA ROMEO GIULIA 2.9 BiTurbo V6 Quadrifoglio Saloon Auto 4dr (start/stop)

£56,995
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: GIULIA Trim: 2.9 BiTurbo V6 Quadrifoglio Saloon Auto 4dr (start/stop) Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3651 Engine Size: 2900 Ext Color: WHITE

Pearlescent White, Here we have our own Alfa Giulia quadrifoglio 2.9V6 bi turbo 510hp finished in a stunning pearlescent white, unbelievable performance upgrades dark tinted windows, special paint,electrically adjustable seats. a personalized video is available for this car., Upgrades - Privacy Glass, Exclusive Tri-Coat Paint, Alloy Wheels - 19in Dark 5 Hole, Convenience Pack, 30 months warranty, 1 owner, Excellent bodywork, Black Part suede interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Connect 8.8in Nav System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Rearvier camera with Dynamic Grid Lines, Start/Stop, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Keyless Go, Upholstery - Leather/Alcantara, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, DAB Radio, MP3, Aux-In, Rain Sensor, Alloy Wheels - 19in Aluminium Specific, Bluetooth. 4 seats, All used cars come fully serviced with a minimum 12 months warranty, 56,995,Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.9 V6 BiTurbo Quadrifoglio 4dr Auto

  • Ad ID
    330677
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Giulia
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3651 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2900
  • Engine Model
    2900
Swansway Chester Alfa Romeo
Chester, CH14LT, Cheshire
United Kingdom

