ALFA ROMEO GIULIA 2.2JTDM-2 180hp Speciale AU Auto

Just into stock is a ALFA ROMEO GIULIA 2.2JTDM-2 180hp Speciale AU finished in Alfa White and has only had 1 owner since new. As with every Motorvogue Approved Used ALFA ROMEO you will get a free full vehicle health check as well as 5 days free insurance a minimum of 12 months warranty and 9 months M.O.T. Vehicle subject to a 149 inc VAT Admin Fee. Vehicle subject to terms & conditions.