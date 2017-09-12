ALFA ROMEO GIULIA 2.2JTDM-2 180hp Speciale AU Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: GIULIA Trim: 2.2JTDM-2 180hp Speciale AU Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4126 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Alfa White
Just into stock is a ALFA ROMEO GIULIA 2.2JTDM-2 180hp Speciale AU finished in Alfa White and has only had 1 owner since new. As with every Motorvogue Approved Used ALFA ROMEO you will get a free full vehicle health check as well as 5 days free insurance a minimum of 12 months warranty and 9 months M.O.T. Vehicle subject to a 149 inc VAT Admin Fee. Vehicle subject to terms & conditions.
Kings Lynn Motorvogue
PE304LP, Norfolk
United Kingdom
