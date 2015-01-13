loading Loading please wait....
ALFA ROMEO GIULIA 2.2 TD Super Saloon Auto 4dr (start/stop)

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: GIULIA Trim: 2.2 TD Super Saloon Auto 4dr (start/stop) Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7283 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: BLUE

Metallic Montecarlo Blue, 8.8in Nav System, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, Rear Park Sensors, Auto Start Stop, Uconnect colour Screen Display, Radio, MP3, Aux-in, Bluetooth connectivity, Auto Windscreen Wipers, 17'' Alloy Wheels, Upgrades - Paint Metallic, Driver Assistance Pack, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, 1 owner, Full service history, Black Part leather interior, Standard Features - 8.8in Nav System, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, Rear Park Sensors, Start&Stop, Uconnect 6.5in Wide Screen Colour Display, Radio, MP3, Aux-in, Bluetooth, Auto Windscreen Wipers, Alloy Wheels - 17in. 5 seats, The long awaited return of Alfa Romeo to the saloon market has finally come. Sharp handling, stunning looks, great engine range make the Giulia a superb choice for executive saloon car buyers, offering a mix of gorgeous looks fun handling and impressive running costs., , Snows Alfa Romeo is a brand new family owned Dealer based in Southampton. We pride ourselves on the passion we have for Alfa Romeo, JEEP, FIAT and Abarth cars. Come down and see us for a cup of tea and friendly chat., 25,494 inc VAT

  • Ad ID
    414917
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Giulia
  • Derivative
    Super
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7283 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
£25,494

Snows Alfa Romeo Southampton
Southampton, SO150LP, Hampshire
United Kingdom

