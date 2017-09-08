loading Loading please wait....
» » »

ALFA ROMEO GIULIA 2.2 TD Speciale Saloon Auto 4dr (start/stop)

Compare this car
£30,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: GIULIA Trim: 2.2 TD Speciale Saloon Auto 4dr (start/stop) Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 48 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

Metallic VESUVIO GREY, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, 8.8in Nav System, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Start&Stop, Front Heated Seats, Rear Park Sensors, Auto Windscreen Wipers, 6-Way Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Bluetooth, Uconnect 6.5in Wide Screen Colour Display, Radio, MP3, Aux-in, Air conditioning, Airbags, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Driver Air Bag, Electric Parking Brake, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Leather Sport Seats, Power Folding Mirrors, Power steering, Remote central locking, Satellite navigation, Sports Leather Steering Wheel. 5 seats, STURGESS APPROVED - All vehicles subject to 65 admin fee, 30,000

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316750
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Giulia
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    48 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Email Dealer >>

Sturgess Alfa Romeo
Leicester, LE19FQ, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed