ALFA ROMEO GIULIA 2.2 TD Speciale Saloon Auto 4dr (start/stop)

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: GIULIA Trim: 2.2 TD Speciale Saloon Auto 4dr (start/stop) Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 48 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: GREY
Metallic VESUVIO GREY, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, 8.8in Nav System, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Start&Stop, Front Heated Seats, Rear Park Sensors, Auto Windscreen Wipers, 6-Way Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Bluetooth, Uconnect 6.5in Wide Screen Colour Display, Radio, MP3, Aux-in, Air conditioning, Airbags, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Driver Air Bag, Electric Parking Brake, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Leather Sport Seats, Power Folding Mirrors, Power steering, Remote central locking, Satellite navigation, Sports Leather Steering Wheel. 5 seats, STURGESS APPROVED - All vehicles subject to 65 admin fee, 30,000
Sturgess Alfa Romeo
Leicester, LE19FQ, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
