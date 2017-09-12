ALFA ROMEO GIULIA 2.2 JTDM-2 180 Super Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: GIULIA Trim: 2.2 JTDM-2 180 Super Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13475 Engine Size: 2100 Ext Color: BLUE
Cruise control, Drive mode selector, Forward collision warning, Lane departure warning system, 7.0' TFT Display premium cluster, Connect 8.8' colour display infotainment system, radio/nav, 3D maps with TMC, MP3, aux-in and bluetooth connection, DAB Digital radio,The Super trim has 17-inch alloy wheels and a dual chrome exhaust tip, 3D navigation with seven inch TFT display, and this particular model is 180 bhp!
County Motor Works
Chelmsford, CM26PN, Essex
United Kingdom
