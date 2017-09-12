loading Loading please wait....
» » »

ALFA ROMEO GIULIA 2.2 JTDM-2 180 Super Auto

Compare this car
£23,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: GIULIA Trim: 2.2 JTDM-2 180 Super Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13475 Engine Size: 2100 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Cruise control, Drive mode selector, Forward collision warning, Lane departure warning system, 7.0' TFT Display premium cluster, Connect 8.8' colour display infotainment system, radio/nav, 3D maps with TMC, MP3, aux-in and bluetooth connection, DAB Digital radio,The Super trim has 17-inch alloy wheels and a dual chrome exhaust tip, 3D navigation with seven inch TFT display, and this particular model is 180 bhp!

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323176
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Giulia
  • Derivative
    Super
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    13475 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2100
  • Engine Model
    2100
Email Dealer >>

County Motor Works
Chelmsford, CM26PN, Essex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed