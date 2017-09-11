ALFA ROMEO GIULIA 2.2 JTDM-2 180 Super 4dr Auto Semi-Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: GIULIA Trim: 2.2 JTDM-2 180 Super 4dr Auto Semi-Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 3500 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Montecarlo blue
7.0` TFT Display premium cluster, Connect 8.8` colour display infotainment system, radio/nav, 3D maps with TMC, MP3, aux-in and bluetooth connection, Cruise control, Drive mode selector, Forward collision warning, Lane departure warning system, Automatic front windscreen wipers, Automatic headlights, Daytime running lights, Dual chrome tipped exhausts, LED tail lights, 3 rear headrests, Aluminium door sill trims, Dual zone climate control, Leather steering wheel, Multi function steering wheel, Start button on steering wheel, Autonomous emergency braking, Electronic parking brake, Passenger airbag deactivate switch, Tyre pressure monitoring system
Ancaster Alfa Romeo
Welling, DA161SJ, Kent
United Kingdom
