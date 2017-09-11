loading Loading please wait....
ALFA ROMEO GIULIA 2.2 JTDM-2 180 Super 4dr Auto Semi-Auto

£25,495
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: GIULIA Trim: 2.2 JTDM-2 180 Super 4dr Auto Semi-Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 3500 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Montecarlo blue

Accessories

7.0` TFT Display premium cluster, Connect 8.8` colour display infotainment system, radio/nav, 3D maps with TMC, MP3, aux-in and bluetooth connection, Cruise control, Drive mode selector, Forward collision warning, Lane departure warning system, Automatic front windscreen wipers, Automatic headlights, Daytime running lights, Dual chrome tipped exhausts, LED tail lights, 3 rear headrests, Aluminium door sill trims, Dual zone climate control, Leather steering wheel, Multi function steering wheel, Start button on steering wheel, Autonomous emergency braking, Electronic parking brake, Passenger airbag deactivate switch, Tyre pressure monitoring system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318690
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Giulia
  • Derivative
    Super
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    3500 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Ancaster Alfa Romeo
Welling, DA161SJ, Kent
United Kingdom

