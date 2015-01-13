loading Loading please wait....
ALFA ROMEO GIULIA 2.2 JTDM-2 180 Speciale with C Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: GIULIA Trim: 2.2 JTDM-2 180 Speciale with C Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5125 Engine Size: 2100 Ext Color: WHITE

Cruise control, Drive mode selector, Forward collision warning, Lane departure warning system, 7.0' TFT Display premium cluster, Connect 8.8' colour display infotainment system, radio/nav, 3D maps with TMC, MP3, aux-in and bluetooth connection, DAB Digital radio, Sport pack - Giulia, Veloce interior pack - Giulia,Alfa Romeo Giulia is a stylish, luxurious and great-to-drive executive saloons car and comes fitted with desirable kits such as Sat Nav, Bluetooth, Bi-Xenon lights and Parking Sensors and Camera.

  • Ad ID
    411919
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Giulia
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5125 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2100
  • Engine Model
    2100
£31,000

Invicta Honda & Mazda Tunbridge Wells
Tunbridge Wells, TN23DS, Kent
United Kingdom

