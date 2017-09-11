loading Loading please wait....
ALFA ROMEO GIULIA 2.0 Veloce Saloon 4dr (start/stop) Auto

£35,000
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: GIULIA Trim: 2.0 Veloce Saloon 4dr (start/stop) Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7174 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: SILVER

Silver, 1 owner, 8.8in Nav System, DAB Radio, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Start&Stop, 6-Way Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Alloy Wheels - 18in 10-Spoke Turbine, Auto Windscreen Wipers, Bluetooth, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Uconnect 6.5in Wide Screen Colour Display, Radio, MP3, Aux-in, Upholstery - Sports Leather. 5 seats, STURGESS APPROVED - All vehicles subject to 65 admin fee, 35,000

  • Ad ID
    321008
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Giulia
  • Derivative
    Veloce
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7174 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Sturgess Alfa Romeo
Leicester, LE19FQ, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

