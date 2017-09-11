ALFA ROMEO GIULIA 2.0 Veloce Saloon 4dr (start/stop) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: GIULIA Trim: 2.0 Veloce Saloon 4dr (start/stop) Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7174 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: SILVER
Silver, 1 owner, 8.8in Nav System, DAB Radio, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Start&Stop, 6-Way Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Alloy Wheels - 18in 10-Spoke Turbine, Auto Windscreen Wipers, Bluetooth, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Uconnect 6.5in Wide Screen Colour Display, Radio, MP3, Aux-in, Upholstery - Sports Leather. 5 seats, STURGESS APPROVED - All vehicles subject to 65 admin fee, 35,000
Sturgess Alfa Romeo
Leicester, LE19FQ, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
A new auction house called CCA, or Classic Car Auctions, will be launche...
For any Alfa Romeo to be considered a success, it needs two important fe...