ALFA ROMEO GIULIA 2.0 TB Super 4dr Auto with Bi-

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: GIULIA Trim: 2.0 TB Super 4dr Auto with Bi- Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1750 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: RED

Cruise control, Drive mode selector, Forward collision warning, Lane departure warning system, 7.0' TFT Display premium cluster, Connect 8.8' colour display infotainment system, radio/nav, 3D maps with TMC, MP3, aux-in and bluetooth connection, DAB Digital radio,Our Demo Model Giulia finished in Monza Red Metallic Paint comes fitted with Bi-Xenon Headlights, Split Rear Seat/Headrest/3PBelt, Steering Wheel Paddles and 17-inch 7 Hole Alloy Wheels.

  • Ad ID
    406967
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Giulia
  • Derivative
    Super
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1750 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
