1962 Alfa Romeo Giulia 1600 Spider LHD

According to the Alfa Romeo Museum archives this Giulia Spider was manufactured on September 13th 1962 and invoiced by the factory on September 29th 1962 to The Hoffman Motor Car Company in New York, USA. Its original factory colours were Farina Red with a Black interior, just as it is now.

This charming example is believed to have been imported from Florida in 1989 and was first registered in the UK the following year. It was carefully driven by its Surrey based owner for a few years before being stored in 1993 pending renovation work, which failed to materialise. The Alfa was eventually acquired by its most recent owner in 2012 who commenced a nut-and-bolt restoration, with the body being completed in 2016 when the car was taken to Alfa Romeo Giulia specialists for re-assembly. Work included rebuilding the correct 112 series engine and 5-speed gearbox, fitting a new interior, new seat frames and foams, new stainless-steel bumpers and re-chromed or replaced bright-work, a new exhaust system, overhauling the braking system with many new cylinders and shoes, overhauling the starter motor and dynamo, a