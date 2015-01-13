19" 5 Hole Dark Alloys, Convenience Pack (Includes Exterior Door Handle Lights, IP Storage Compartment On Driver Side & Keyless Entry), Electrically Adjustable Seat Pack (Includes Heated Front Seats, Bolster Support With Electrical Adjustment, Electrically Adjustable 8-Way Driver And Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel), Leather/Alcantara Sports Seats With Red Stitching & Black Lower Dashboard & Door Panels, Quadrifoglio Leather/Alcantara Flat Bottomed Sports Steering Wheel With Carbon Insert, Privacy Glass, Red Brake Calipers, Plus 3 Years Free Servicing Package, 1 Owner From New, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
Alfa Connect 3D Navigation, 8.8" Infotainment System With (3D Nav, MP3 Player, Aux & Bluetooth), Alfa Synaptic Dynamic Control (SDC), Carbon Fibre Interior Accents, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Electrically Adjustable/ Doling Door Mirrors, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Headlight Washer System, Rain Sensor Wipers, Ambient LED Lighting Front & Rear, Electrometric Rear View Mirror, Aluminium Shift Paddles, Start & Stop Function, Leather Dashboard, Door Panels & Central Armrests, Quadrifoglio Badge, Black Window Surrounds, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Floor Mats.
romans international 2017 alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio red 1-owner alcantara alloy-wheels bluetooth carbon heated-seats leather mp3 parking-sensor privacy-glass sat-nav hands-free alfa-romeo
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom
Jan 13, 2015
Sep 20, 2017