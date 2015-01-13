loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

1963 Alfa Romeo Giulia Spider

Photos Map

car description

1963 Alfa Romeo Giulia Spider This very desirable project 1963 Alfa Romeo Giulia Spider shown here with matching numbers comes in green with black interior. It is equipped with a manual transmission, single Weber carburetor, solid wheels and with the soft top. An excellent original black plate California car that has been with the same owner since 1991 and is waiting to be restored. For $26,500 If you have any additional questions Please call 310-975-0272 or email with any questions! We also welcome all international buyers. We can help with shipping quotes and arrangements.

Accessories

left-hand-drive 1963 alfa romeo giulia spider green manual restored alfa-romeo

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408740
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Giulia
  • Derivative
    Spider
  • Year
    1963
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

$26,500 (£0)

4576 1/2 Worth St.
Los Angeles, 90063, California
United States

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!