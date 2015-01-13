car description

1963 Alfa Romeo Giulia Spider This very desirable project 1963 Alfa Romeo Giulia Spider shown here with matching numbers comes in green with black interior. It is equipped with a manual transmission, single Weber carburetor, solid wheels and with the soft top. An excellent original black plate California car that has been with the same owner since 1991 and is waiting to be restored. For $26,500 If you have any additional questions Please call 310-975-0272 or email with any questions! We also welcome all international buyers. We can help with shipping quotes and arrangements.