SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Alfa Romeo Veloce Duetto Spider, 1750 injection 1969 This real Italian Alfa Romeo Duetto Spider was designed by Pininfarina. The beautiful lines are even more beautiful thanks to the red paint (car is more red than on the photos) and the details from the Alfa Romeo. This marvellous combination gets a boost by the beige leather interior with red painted dashboard. The 1750 CC injection engine delivers 113 HP and drives really perfect. Thanks to the comfortable seats, the car drives even more pleasant. The Alfa Romeo Veloce Duetto Spider 1750 with injection is a rare classic car and garantees a lot of driving fun. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.