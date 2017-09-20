Alfa Romeo Duetto spider 1969

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT 1969 Alfa Romeo Duetto Spider 1750 injection in very good condition Alfa Romeo Spider is the name of the convertibles of the Italian brand Alfa Romeo. This 1969 Alfa Romeo Duetto Spider with the 1750 CC injection engine is very rare. The car has te real italian colourcombination of red paint and beige interior, very beautiful and sporty. The paint, chrome, interior and softtop are in very beautiful condition. The car has the 1750 CC 113 HP injection engine and 5 speed manual gearbox. Thanks to the low weight it is a very sporty car. So a marvelous Alfa Romeo Duetto Spider ready for lots of driving fun. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.