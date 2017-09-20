loading Loading please wait....
1969 Alfa Romeo Duetto Spider

1969 Alfa Romeo Duetto Spider This Italian 1969 Alfa Romeo Duetto Spider is shown here in red with black interior and comes equipped with a manual transmission, chrome bumpers, solid wheels, soft top and includes the spare tire and jack. It could use some light cosmetics and has had the same owner for many years and is mechanically sound. These classics are becoming more and more collectible. This is great value .For $29,500 If you have any additional questions Please call 310-975-0272 or email with any questions! We also welcome all international buyers. We can help with shipping quotes and arrangements.

left-hand-drive 1969 alfa romeo duetto spider red manual alfa-romeo

$29,500 (£0)

4576 1/2 Worth St.
Los Angeles, 90063, California
United States

