ALFA ROMEO BRERA JTS SV Manual

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: BRERA Trim: JTS SV Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 61000 Engine Size: 2198 Ext Color: GREY

Leather Upholstery, Cloth Upholstery, Alcantara Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Sensor, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Lumbar Support, Steering Column - Adjustable, Remote Boot Release, Fuel Computer, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, full service history, Power steering, Parking sensors, Leather interior, Panoramic Roof, Metallic paint, Side airbags, Drivers airbag, ABS, Central locking, CD player

  • Ad ID
    419095
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Brera
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    61000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2198
  • Engine Model
    2198
£5,995

Imperial Motor Company
TN389BG, East Sussex
United Kingdom

