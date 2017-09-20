ALFA ROMEO BRERA JTS SV Manual

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: BRERA Trim: JTS SV Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 61000 Engine Size: 2198 Ext Color: GREY
Leather Upholstery, Cloth Upholstery, Alcantara Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Sensor, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Lumbar Support, Steering Column - Adjustable, Remote Boot Release, Fuel Computer, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, full service history, Power steering, Parking sensors, Leather interior, Panoramic Roof, Metallic paint, Side airbags, Drivers airbag, ABS, Central locking, CD player
Imperial Motor Company
TN389BG, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Nov 27, 2017
Sep 20, 2017