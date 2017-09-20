loading Loading please wait....
ALFA ROMEO BRERA 2.4 JTDM 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: BRERA Trim: 2.4 JTDM 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 130000 Engine Size: 2387 Ext Color: Grey

Metallic Grey, ONE FORMER KEEPER FROM NEW, GREAT SERVICE HISTORY WITH A STAMPED UP SERVICE BOOK, 2 REMOTE KEYS, FULL BLACK LEATHER,, Upgrades - 18in Spoke Alloy Wheels, 2 owners, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - Climate Control, Cruise Control, Parking Aid (Rear), Upholstery Leather, Alloy Wheels (17in), Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alarm, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air conditioning, Alloy wheels, Anti-Lock Brakes, CD Player, Central Door Locking, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Folding rear seats, Front Fog Lights, Gear Knob Leather, Height adjustable drivers seat, Leather seats, Power steering, Traction control, Sports seats, Sunroof. 4 seats, 4,375 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    401461
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Brera
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    130000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2387
  • Engine Model
    2387
£4,375

G S L Autos
Bolton, BL53QH, Lancashire
United Kingdom

