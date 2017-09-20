loading Loading please wait....
ALFA ROMEO BRERA 2.4 JTD SV

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: BRERA Trim: 2.4 JTD SV Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 119750 Engine Size: 2387 Ext Color: BLUE

Brake Assist, Front Fog Lights, Electric Folding Mirrors, ISOFix Anchor Point, Keyless Door Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Speakers, Cup Holders, Body Coloured Bumpers, Traction Control, Safety Belts Rear, Safety Belts, Radio, Particule Filter, Parking Sensors, MP3, Leather Seats, Engine Immobiliser, Electric Mirrors, Electric Adjustable Seats, Cruise Control, Catalytic Converter, Adjustable Steering, Side Impact Airbags, Front Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS,YOU WILL STRUGGLE TO FIND A BETTER EXAMPLE THAN THIS 8 SERVICE STAMPS ADDITIONAL WORK DONE 06/02/13 TIMING BELT AND WATER PUMP 24/04/14 FRONT DISCS AND PADS 05/10/15 £1350 NEW STEERING RACK TOP WISHBONES SHOCKS IDLER TENSIONERS 12/02/2016 CLUTCH AND DUAL MASS FLYWHEEL REAR DISCS AND PADS 15/09/2016 AUX BELT

  • Ad ID
    411291
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Brera
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    119750 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2387
  • Engine Model
    2387
H.F Bows Motor Sales
Sheffield, S24QZ, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

