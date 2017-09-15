loading Loading please wait....
ALFA ROMEO BRERA 2.2 JTS SV

£7,995
Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: BRERA Trim: 2.2 JTS SV Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 50000 Engine Size: 2198 Ext Color: BLACK

17" 5 hole alloy wheels, Cruise control, Dual zone automatic climate control, Panoramic glass sunroof/electric blind, Electric front windows + one touch + anti-pinch, Electric/heated/folding door mirrors, Radio/CD, Rear Park assist, Sports seats, Volumetric anti theft alarm, Traction Control, 6 Speed, Foglights.

  • Ad ID
    328683
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Brera
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    50000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2198
  • Engine Model
    2198
Rydon Car Sales Exeter
Exeter, EX51BB, Devon
United Kingdom

