ALFA ROMEO BRERA 2.2 JTS SV 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: BRERA Trim: 2.2 JTS SV 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 97000 Engine Size: 2198 Ext Color: Blue

Metallic Blue, TIMING CHAIN AND TENSIONER REPLACED AT 60K. BOTH KEYS AVAILABLE., Upgrades - Metallic Paint, 4 owners, Next MOT due 03/11/2017, Last serviced on 31/10/2016 at 95,994 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Climate Control, Cruise Control, Parking Aid (Rear), Electric Windows (Front), Alloy Wheels (17in), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Upholstery Leather. 4 seats, We are open 7 days a week. Barclay motor Company have been trading from Hopwood for over 20 years!, 3,995

  • Ad ID
    406753
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Brera
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    97000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2198
  • Engine Model
    2198
