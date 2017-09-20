Accessories

A very well presented of the stylish Italian ALFA ROMEO BRERA 2.2 JTS SV 2d 185 BHP 6 speed manual finished off with panoramic roof, As ever with Allfa's very modern looking offering very good performance being the 185BHP. Thw car will come with 12 Moths MOT and is HPI clear. Last service at 82k and has had 3 former keepers. Comes with an impressive specification including 17" alloys, rear parking sensors, leather seats, cruise control, electric windows, electric side mirrors, panoramic roof with electric blind, multi function steering wheel and much more. Top warranty packages available as is £0 down finance option,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Knee - Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm - Volumetric, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Windows - Front, Front Fog Lights, Head Air Bags - Front, Head Air Bags - Front/Rear, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Parking Aid - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats - Rear, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Speakers - Six, Steering Wheel Leather, Upholstery Leather