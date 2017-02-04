Alfa Romeo - Alfetta 1.8 4-door sedan - 1975

car description

Alfa Romeo Alfetta 1.8 with odometer reading 76,000 km. Manual transmission. 4-door sedanCar is in reasonable conditionIt has some sign of wear in places but nothing seriousCar has good tyres and good brakesUpholstery is neat, only the passenger seat has a little tear in the seat, see pictureThe car has Belgian papers, everything is there.The car is from 1975Original beige colour, 90% own lacquerMissing rear window, see pictureIn short, a very nice duty-free AlfaThe car can be viewed and picked up in Hoogeveen, The Netherlands.