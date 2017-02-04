loading Loading please wait....
Alfa Romeo - Alfetta 1.8 4-door sedan - 1975

€5,750 - €7,475 (£5,126.70 - £6,664.71)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Alfa Romeo Alfetta 1.8 with odometer reading 76,000 km. Manual transmission. 4-door sedanCar is in reasonable conditionIt has some sign of wear in places but nothing seriousCar has good tyres and good brakesUpholstery is neat, only the passenger seat has a little tear in the seat, see pictureThe car has Belgian papers, everything is there.The car is from 1975Original beige colour, 90% own lacquerMissing rear window, see pictureIn short, a very nice duty-free AlfaThe car can be viewed and picked up in Hoogeveen, The Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234593
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Alfetta
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

