Alfa Romeo - Alfasud Sprint 1.5 Quadrifoglio Verde - 1983

car description

- Valid inspection: until 2019- Engine in very good condition, overhauled brakes. However the car will be inspected and serviced before the delivery- Excellent condition, totally free from rust, never crashed- Version "Quadrifoglio Verde" of 1,500 cc, service and maintenance booklets, double original keysThis car has always been used by the same family, curated and maniacally kept from the purchase. All the mechanical parts are working properly, it will also be serviced before delivery. Some parts were repainted for superficial scratches, however it had no rust or accidents ever, still preserves different points of first paint.The interiors are beautiful and original, with no signs of wear, but one side of the driver's seat, as shown in photos, due to the get on and off the car of the former owner, a quite heavy body size person. The car bottoms are perfect with no rust, the tailpipe is intact and Alfa Romeo originalAll the manuals came with the car, including the service booklet, double original keys, the Alfa Romeo gear bag.The documents are complete and perfectly in order.A unique opportunity to win a beautiful Alfa Romeo at a still affordable price.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Aversa, Italy.