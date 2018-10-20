Alfa Romeo - Alfasud 1.2 - 1979

car description

Alfa Romeo - Alfasud 1.2 - 1979Details: Inspection valid until: 20/10/2018 -Registration: 1979-Engine: 1.200 cc -owners: 1 -Odometer reading: 45,000 km Description: Alfasud is a sport car produced by Alfa Romeo from 1972 to 1984 and despite being the best selling model in history, today only a few exemplars are still circulating.This vehicle is a rare first series featured by tachometer, hydraulic power brake and adjustable seats. This car has covered only a few kilometres, 45,000 km. The sole owner was an Italian old gentleman, who used the car only for short tours during the weekends. He has always kept it in a dry place, Rigorous maintenance. The body, in an extremely rare orange-lobster colour, was preserved in excellent condition, given that the car has never been completely repainted. Very beautiful. The bottom is intact as well. Sport interiors, in dark brown Sky, are well-preserved and original, as well as dashboard, steering wheel and floor mats. Engine: 1200 cc; petrol-powered with manual transmission and 4 speed gearbox. Engine and mechanics works very well. Engine compartment shows all original labels.This is a piece of history of the legendary Alfa Romeo brand, today extremely rare.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Controguerra, Italy.