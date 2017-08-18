loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Alfa Romeo-90 2.0 V6-1986

Compare this car
View Auction
€8,600 - €11,180 (£7,834.60 - £10,184.98)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

DATA· Valid revision: 2019· Italian license plates and documents:· Mileage: 161,000 Km· Owners: 3· Engine: 2000 cc-V6· Underbody status: goodDESCRIPTIONAlfa Romeo 90 2.0 V6 Super year 1986 registered A.S. I and with original Research and completely repainted car with 161,000 km. They were replaced by new: disc brakes and pads, gas shocks, mufflers, water pumps and distribution, and engine and transmission oil change filters with flushing the motor, K&N air filters all the stabilizer and other rubbers, ignition cables and sensors phase and turn, brake hoses, etc.Standard equipment: 4 electric Windows, electric antenna, eletttici seats, air conditioning, stereo again.Can any evidence with your mechanic.The car can be reviewed and withdrawn in Campobasso, Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305218
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > 90
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Alfa Romeo-90 2.0 V6-1986

    Alfa Romeo 90

    €8,600 - €11,180 est. (£7,834.60 - £10,184.98 est.)
    London , London