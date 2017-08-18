Alfa Romeo-90 2.0 V6-1986

DATA· Valid revision: 2019· Italian license plates and documents:· Mileage: 161,000 Km· Owners: 3· Engine: 2000 cc-V6· Underbody status: goodDESCRIPTIONAlfa Romeo 90 2.0 V6 Super year 1986 registered A.S. I and with original Research and completely repainted car with 161,000 km. They were replaced by new: disc brakes and pads, gas shocks, mufflers, water pumps and distribution, and engine and transmission oil change filters with flushing the motor, K&N air filters all the stabilizer and other rubbers, ignition cables and sensors phase and turn, brake hoses, etc.Standard equipment: 4 electric Windows, electric antenna, eletttici seats, air conditioning, stereo again.Can any evidence with your mechanic.The car can be reviewed and withdrawn in Campobasso, Italy.
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom
For any Alfa Romeo to be considered a success, it needs two important fe...
As the first major European classic car event of the new year, Rétromobi...