Having covered under 2,500 Miles from new combined with its fastidious owner record, this car presents and drives exceptionally as one would expect. Presented with its original book pack, spare key, tools and tyre pump as well as extremely well documented service record. The car is available to view immediately at our showrooms just outside London.
alfa romeo 8c spider alloy-wheels carbon ceramic-brakes ipod sat-nav tracker v8 mp3 alfa-romeo
Little Green Street Farm, Green Street
Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
