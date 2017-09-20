Alfa Romeo 6C Saloon 1949

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Alfa Romeo 6C Boneschi Ministeriale 1949, 1 of 27 built 1949 Alfa Romeo 6C Boneschi Ministeriale. Only 27 of this very rare limousine were built for ministers. As far as known, this is the last remaining. The car is in a very beautiful and well maintained condition. Two-tone paint, black/silver with a light grey interior, really marvelous combination. The car has a 2443 CC 95 HP 6 cyl engine. So a very beautiful and very rare Alfa Romeo 6C, Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.