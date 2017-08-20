ALFA ROMEO 6C 2500 SUPER SPORT CABRIOLET

car description

COACHWORK BY PININFARINA, ONE OF JUST 63 SHORT CHASSIS SUPER SPORT 6C CABRIOLET BUILT, MILLE MIGLIA ELIGIBLE Brand Alfa Romeo Type 6C 2500 Super Sport Pininfarina Cabriolet Color Light Blue Interior Red Year of build 1949 Price Price On Request 1949 ALFA ROMEO 6C 2500 SUPER SPORT PININFARINA One of only 63 short chassis Super Sport 6C cabriolets built Absolute top pristine restored example The most desirable short-wheelbase model with the most powerful engine, known as the SS, or Super Sport Eligible for any international concours or post-war road events, including the Mille Miglia Spectacular detailing and finishing throughout Comes with over 1.000 restoration pictures Produced from 1939 and after the war until 1951, the 6C 2500 was the last of the famous six cylinder cars first started with the 1928 6C 1500. For this reason, the later 6C 2500s, and especially the elegant Villa d’Este model were considered the end of an era for Alfa, and some call them the last of the great Alfas. The model was built up from the previous 6C 2300 and retained its all-independently sprung suspension. The 2500 was a faster car and was the first to reach 100 mph thanks to its increased engine capacity