Alfa Romeo - 6C 1750 "Torpedo de Luxe" - 1929

DETAILS- Number plates and documents: Italian- Odometer reading: 7780- Engine: 1750 ccDESCRIPTIONVery rare Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Torpedo de Lux of 1929 Farina coachwork, of historical interest especially for collectors. The car underwent a total restoration of the highest level in 2008 with photo book as proof of the work done.Registered in Italy at the beginning of the 1990s, has an ASI gold plate.History:Alfa Romeo 6C is the name of a series of car models, introduced in 1925, which in various versions and developments was produced in the factories of the Milanese company from 1927 to 1950. The initials "6C" stand for six-cylinder engine that describes the fractionation of the engine equipped with the cars, whose major accomplishment is due to the original designer of the Alfa Romeo Vittorio Jano, who linked his name above all to the six cylinder engines, mounted on the 6C 1500.In 1929 the next version of the car went into production, with the engine capacity increased to 1,752 cm³, hence the name Alfa Romeo 6 c 1750. Aesthetically, there were important changes and the 1750 remained in production until 1933 and continued to dominate the racing world of the time thanks to its engine now delivering 85 HP also in the road version.In the four years that remained in production 2,259 were made.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Roncadelle, Italy.