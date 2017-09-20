loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Alfa Romeo 4C

Photos

car description

Variant name:TBI ,Derivative:MK1 (960) ,Variant: 1.8 TBi Coupe TCT 2dr

Accessories

Metallic Madreperla, Carbon Fibre mirror covers Bi Xenon headlights anti stone protective film, Upgrades - Alloy Wheels- 18in/19in 5-Hole with Dark Finish, Rear Parking Sensors, Red Brake Calipers, Leather Sports Steering Wheel/Microfiber Insert, Sports Seats in Red Leather, Lateral Air Intake in Carbon Fibre, Madreperla White Three-Layer Metallic Paint, Racing Double Exhaust Tailpipe, Cruise Control, 1 owner, Full dealership history, New bodywork, Red Full leather interior - New Condition, Tyre condition New, Standard Features - Manual Air Conditioning System, Voice Recognition, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Full Digital Instrument Panel with TFT Technology, Radio with Web Applications, Bluetooth Hands - Free, 17in - Front Alloy Wheels/ 18 - in Rear Alloy Wheels, Hill Holder, Anti - Lifting Alarm System, Electric Front Windows with Electric Door Locking. 2 seats, £63,620 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421297
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > 4C
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    WR67YRV
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    50 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.7
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£63,620

North Farm Industrial Estate,Tunbridge Wells,Longfield Road
TN2 3EY
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!