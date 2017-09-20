loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:TBI ,Derivative:MK1 (960) ,Variant: TBI Jamie Porter Mods Lux pack. Low mileage example with Lux Pack, Cruise Control, Bluetooth for Media and Phone, Aircon, Adjustable Passenger Seat and carpet mats. 2 Alfa stamps in the service book, last done in June 2017. Receipt from Jamie Porter's Alfa Workshop for modified front suspension geo to Road Spec and for Helmholtz exhaust system. Part exchange welcome and finance available subject to status.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407656
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > 4C
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    EA15RZE
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    3000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2015
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.7
