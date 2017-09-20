Alfa Romeo > 4C

car description

Variant name:TBI ,Derivative:MK1 (960) ,Variant: TBI Jamie Porter Mods Lux pack. Low mileage example with Lux Pack, Cruise Control, Bluetooth for Media and Phone, Aircon, Adjustable Passenger Seat and carpet mats. 2 Alfa stamps in the service book, last done in June 2017. Receipt from Jamie Porter's Alfa Workshop for modified front suspension geo to Road Spec and for Helmholtz exhaust system. Part exchange welcome and finance available subject to status.