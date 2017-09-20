Alfa Romeo > 4C

Variant name:TBI ,Derivative:MK1 (960) ,Variant: 1.8 TBi Coupe TCT 2dr
Metallic Basalt Grey, Upgrades - Basalt Grey Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Sensors, Alloy Wheels- 17in/18in with Dark Finish, Sports Seats in Black Lth. (with Contrast Stitch.), Red Brake Calipers, Leather Sports Steering Wheel/Microfiber Insert, Leather Dash Insert, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - Manual Air Conditioning System, Voice Recognition, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Full Digital Instrument Panel with TFT Technology, Radio with Web Applications, Bluetooth Hands - Free, 17in - Front Alloy Wheels/ 18 - in Rear Alloy Wheels, Hill Holder, Anti - Lifting Alarm System, Electric Front Windows with Electric Door Locking. 2 seats, £43,995
452 Bath Road,Slough,
SL1 6BB
United Kingdom
Sep 20, 2017