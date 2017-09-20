loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:TBI ,Derivative:MK1 (960) ,Variant: 1.8 TBi Coupe TCT 2dr

Metallic Basalt Grey, Upgrades - Basalt Grey Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Sensors, Alloy Wheels- 17in/18in with Dark Finish, Sports Seats in Black Lth. (with Contrast Stitch.), Red Brake Calipers, Leather Sports Steering Wheel/Microfiber Insert, Leather Dash Insert, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - Manual Air Conditioning System, Voice Recognition, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Full Digital Instrument Panel with TFT Technology, Radio with Web Applications, Bluetooth Hands - Free, 17in - Front Alloy Wheels/ 18 - in Rear Alloy Wheels, Hill Holder, Anti - Lifting Alarm System, Electric Front Windows with Electric Door Locking. 2 seats, £43,995

  • Ad ID
    405648
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > 4C
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    WV17XJP
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    694 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.7
452 Bath Road,Slough,
SL1 6BB
United Kingdom

