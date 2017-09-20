loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:TBI ,Derivative:MK1 (960) ,Variant: 1.8 TBi ALFA TCT 2dr

Solid Alfa Red, Upgrades - Alloy Wheels- 17in/18in with Dark Finish, Sports Seats in Black Lth. (with Contrast Stitch.), Red Brake Calipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Spoiler in Body Colour, Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel, Cup Holder, Warning Triangle, Upgrade Alfa Romeo Hifi System, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - Manual Air Conditioning System, Voice Recognition, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), 17in - Front Alloy Wheels/ 18 - in Rear Alloy Wheels, Anti - Lifting Alarm System, Hill Holder, Electric Front Windows with Electric Door Locking, Full Digital Instrument Panel with TFT Technology, Radio with Web Applications, Bluetooth Hands - Free. 2 seats, £39,995

  • Ad ID
    405647
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > 4C
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    WV16NHJ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    7793 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.7
452 Bath Road,Slough,
SL1 6BB
United Kingdom

