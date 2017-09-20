loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:TBI SPIDER ,Derivative:MK1 (960) ,Variant: 1.8 TBi 50th Anniversary Spider ALFA TCT 2dr

White, The Alfa Romeo 4C design takes its inspiration from their rich history and combines two unique qualities: Alfa engineering & Maserati manufacturing, in one. 4C. Pure Alfa Romeo., 1 owner, Full service history, Rear Parking Sensors, Manual Air Conditioning System, Voice Recognition, Cruise Control, Hill Holder, Alfa Hi-Fi Sound System, Anti - Lifting Alarm System, Upholstery - Leather Seats with Contrast Stitching, Electric Front Windows, Bluetooth Hands - Free, 18in Front and 19in Rear Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels with Dark Finish and Racing Tyres, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). 2 seats, ** BLACK EVENT WEEK - Ends 26th November. Call us to see what you SAVE on THIS car!!! **, £47,989

  • Ad ID
    404633
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > 4C
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    WO16NVE
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    8668 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.7
Churchfields Road,Salisbury,Churchfields Industrial Estate
SP2 7PW
United Kingdom

