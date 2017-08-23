Alfa Romeo > 4C

Variant name:TBI ,Derivative:MK1 (960) ,Variant: 1.8 TBi TCT 2dr
Alfa White, STONE CHIP PROTECTION, SPORTS SEATS, DOUBLE RACING TAILPIPE, RED BRAKE CALIPERS, CARBON FIBER INSTRUMENT PANEL, LEATHER SPORTS S/WHEEL, 18-19 5 HOLE ALLOYS, HILL HOLDER, FULL DIG INST PANEL, BLUETOOTH, ANTI-LIFT ALARM SYSTEM, RADIO WITH WEB APPS - AMAZING FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE., 1 owner, Grey Part leather interior, Manual Air Conditioning System, Voice Recognition, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Full Digital Instrument Panel with TFT Technology, Radio with Web Applications, Bluetooth Hands - Free, 17in - Front Alloy Wheels/ 18 - in Rear Alloy Wheels, Hill Holder, Anti - Lifting Alarm System, Electric Front Windows with Electric Door Locking. 2 seats, *SUBJECT TO STATUS., £43,940
London Road (A50),Knutsford,Allostock
WA16 9NS,
United Kingdom
For any Alfa Romeo to be considered a success, it needs two important fe...
As the first major European classic car event of the new year, Rétromobi...