loading Loading please wait....
» » »

ALFA ROMEO 4C Coupe Auto

Compare this car
£39,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: 4C Trim: Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6500 Engine Size: 1742 Ext Color: Competeizione Red

Accessories

Motorvogue are proud to offer our managing directors Alfa Romeo 4C coupe for sale. This car is finished in Alfa's famous tri-coat Competizione Red with sports black leather and microfibre interior. This 4C also has the options of full racing package including racing suspension with up-rated springs and shocks, racing exhaust giving the the car the sound to match its performance, 18 front and 19 rear 5 hole design alloy wheels with performance racing tyres. Bi-LED front headlights, sports flat bottom steering wheel, Alpine radio/CD sound system with Bluetooth, Carbon fibre centre dash surround, cruise control, Brembo brake calipers finished in red, Alfa DNA-R system with natural driving mode, all weather mode for bad weather driving and dynamic mode for performance driving plus if you fancy taking the car on track and find out why the Alfa 4C truly can stand shoulder to shoulder with super cars theres full race mode with two launch control modes so you can take the car from 0-62 in

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330664
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > 4C
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6500 mi
  • Engine Size
    1742
  • Engine Model
    1742
Email Dealer >>

Motorvogue
NN26HE,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed