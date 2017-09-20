loading Loading please wait....
ALFA ROMEO 4C 1.8 TBi ALFA TCT 2dr Semi Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: 4C Trim: 1.8 TBi ALFA TCT 2dr Semi Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 845 Engine Size: 1742 Ext Color: RED

Red, Supercar Looks and performance for a fraction of the cost! A Carbon-fiber body, combined with a revvy turbocharged engine, makes this the B-road weapon of choice for all you petrol heads and track day lovers!, 1 owner, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Cloth interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Manual Air Conditioning System, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Anti - Lifting Alarm System, Hill Holder, Electric Front Windows with Electric Door Locking, Full Digital Instrument Panel with TFT Technology, ABS with Brake Assistance, Alloy wheels, Aluminum Dashboard Trim with 4C Laser Etching, Central locking, Driver Air Bag, Electric windows, Carpets Kit with Embroidered Logo, Airbags, Sports seats, Steering Wheel Paddles, Tyre Repair Kit. 2 seats, Snows Alfa Romeo is a brand new family owned Dealer based in Southampton. We pride ourselves on the passion we have for Alfa Romeo, JEEP, FIAT and Abarth cars. Come down and see us for a cup of tea and friendly chat., 41,994

  • Ad ID
    414916
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > 4C
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    845 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1742
  • Engine Model
    1742
£41,994

Snows Alfa Romeo Southampton
Southampton, SO150LP, Hampshire
United Kingdom

