ALFA ROMEO 4C 1.75 TBi 2dr TCT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: 4C Trim: 1.75 TBi 2dr TCT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 48 Engine Size: 1742 Ext Color: White
Racing double exhaust tailpipe, Sports leather - Black with red stitching, Radio with web applications, voice recognition and bluetooth handsfree, Red brembo brake calipers, Leather/microfibre - Black with red stitching, 18" front, 19" rear 5 hole alloy wheels, Bi-Xenon headlights, Multifunction digital display, Trip computer, Cruise control, Rear parking sensor, Bi LED headlights, Body colour bumpers, Electric adjustable door mirrors, Electric front windows, LED tail lights, Red car cover, Windscreen washer jets, Special solid paint, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Sport leather upholstery, VDC with hill holder (ABS + ASR + EBD + Brake assist), Tyre pressure monitoring system, Second remote key, Remote central locking, Alfa code immobiliser, Tyre repair kit, Sports seats
Arnold Clark Motorstore (Leeds)
Leeds, LS121AA, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
