2016 ALFA ROMEO 4C COUPE

car description

--Alfa White with Red leather, Black carpeting, Black headliner, Mid-engine 1.75 liter Inline-4 Turbo with 237bhp, Alfa TCT Twin Dry Clutch Automatic Transmission, 4,000 miles from new, 1-owner from new. Factory options include: Red leather seats, Leather trimmed interior, Cruise control, Rear park assist system, Bi-Xenon headlights, Sport tuned dual exhaust, 18-inch front and 19-inch rear forged dark 5-hole wheels, Alfa Romeo battery charger, Red brake calipers. The Alfa Romeo 4C was Alfa’s first high volume production model to re-enter the North American market since the 1990’s. Built around a carbon fiber tub chassis, the 4C is powered by a mid-engine, turbocharged 1.75 liter inline-four paired to a 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The carbon fiber chassis was molded by hand in Modena, Italy and weighs just 143 pounds. Chassis weight is 236 pounds comprising of the front and rear aluminum subframes combined with the tub, roof reinforcements and engine mountings. Total vehicle curb weight is just 2,465 pounds. This all carbon structure and low weight is the reason the 237bhp (258 lb-ft of torque) inline-four cylinder propels the 4C to 60mph in just 4.2 seconds. It also has Alfa’s “DN