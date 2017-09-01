Alfa Romeo - 2000 GTV - 1973

car description

Very neat, restored Alfa Romeo GTV 2000 Bertone from 1973. A very nice and good classic car with Swedish papers but we could supply it with a Dutch registration, Dutch periodic vehicle inspection and a major service. Revised engine (recorded in documentation) and drive line. Neat combination of silver-grey with beautiful black interior and a wooden steering wheel. It looks really good with the Cromodora rims. The silver-grey lacquer and chrome are very nice and the car drives like an Alfa should drive. Wonderful! Try for yourself? Come to Schijndel (the Netherlands) and have your own test drive in a genuine and wonderful classic. Manual with 5 gears - petrol - odometer reading 88,900 km - many invoices available - we can arrange transport