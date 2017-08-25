Alfa Romeo 2000 GT Coupe 1972

car description

Alfa Romeo 2000 GT Veloce Bertone 1972 in very good condition 1972 Alfa Romeo 2000 GT Veloce Bertone. The Alfa Romeo 2000 GT Veloce (also known as 2000 GTV) was introduced in 1971 and built till 1976. Both the in- and outside of this car are in a very beautiful condition. The red paint is combined with the black interior, the best and most wanted colourcombination of this Italian classic car. The 1962 CC 4 cyl 130 HP Twin Cam engine makes this car drive very sporty. Technics are in excellent condition. Drives great. So a very beautiful Alfa Romeo 2000 GTV for the real fans. Car has German title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.